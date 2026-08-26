J&K Police Attach Two-Storey House In Budgam Under NDPS Act

Srinagar, Aug 26: Police on Wednesday attached a two-storey residential house in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The action was taken against Noor Mohd Dar, son of Mohammad Ismail Dar and a resident of Hapatnar in Charar-i-Shareif, under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said.

The attachment is linked to a case registered under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act at Charar-i-Shareif Police Station. The case pertains to offences relating to the illegal possession, transportation and trafficking of narcotic substances, he said.

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"Continuing its sustained campaign against the menace of drugs and the financial networks supporting narcotics-related activities, Police in Budgam have attached a two-storey residential house," the spokesperson said.

"As per the provisions of law, the owner of the attached property is prohibited from selling, transferring, leasing, mortgaging or otherwise creating any third-party interest in the attached property without the permission of the competent authority," he added.