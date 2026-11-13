Rajouri, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 81 lakh belonging to a Pakistan-based alleged militant handler in Khablan village of Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

The attached property comprises 2 kanal and 4 marlas of land owned by Muhammad Arshad, who crossed over to Pakistan-held Kashmir around 15 years ago, according to police.

The attachment action has been taken in connection with a case registered in 2011 under relevant legal provisions.

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Police officials carried out the attachment proceedings at Khablan village and placed an official attachment notice at the site, declaring the property subject to legal restrictions. (KNT)