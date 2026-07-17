J&K Police Attach Assets Worth Rs 65 Lakh Of Two Drug Peddlers

Jammu, Jul 17: Police have attached properties worth about Rs 65 lakh belonging to two alleged drug peddlers in Jammu and Rajouri districts under the NDPS Act as part of an intensified drive against narcotics trafficking, officials said.

In Jammu, the police seized and froze illegally acquired movable properties worth over Rs 38 lakh belonging to Sharif Hussain alias Bachu, a resident of the Nikki Tawi area.

The attached assets include cash amounting to Rs 14.15 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV valued at Rs 22.33 lakh and a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle worth approximately Rs 1.50 lakh.

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Investigations established that the assets had been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking and were identified as illegally acquired properties under Chapter V-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

The properties were attached under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act.

Officials said Hussain is a habitual offender involved in multiple criminal cases, including repeated offences under the NDPS Act.

In a separate action, the police attached an immovable property worth around Rs 27 lakh belonging to Waseem Akram, a resident of Fatehpur Danna in Rajouri district, they said.

The attached property comprises a single-storey residential house at Fatehpur Danna, which was acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking, the police said.

The accused is involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act registered at different police stations in the district, they said.

The attachment was carried out under Section 68F of the NDPS Act after investigations established that the property had been acquired through the illicit narcotics trade, the officials said.

The police said the action was aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug traffickers and reaffirmed their commitment to continue stringent action against those involved in the narcotics trade as part of the ongoing "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan".