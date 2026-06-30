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Home / Latest News / J&K Police Arrest Drug Peddler With 2.6 Kg Heroin In Anantnag

J&K Police Arrest Drug Peddler With 2.6 Kg Heroin In Anantnag

Srinagar, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an alleged drug peddler in Anantnag district and recovered heroin valued at Rs 20 crore in the black market, officials said on Tuesday. "Anantnag Police has arrested an inter-district drug smuggler...

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Daily Excelsior
10:47 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested an alleged drug peddler in Anantnag district and recovered heroin valued at Rs 20 crore in the black market, officials said on Tuesday.

"Anantnag Police has arrested an inter-district drug smuggler and seized 2.613 kg of heroin with an estimated market value of Rs 20 crore," a police spokesman said.

The recovery was made during a routine check at Halmulla, where police intercepted a car for inspection.

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"During the search, four packets containing heroin (brown sugar) were found," the spokesman said.

The car driver was identified as Ishtiyak Ahmad Moghal, a resident of Tangdhar in Kupwara district.

"Police launched a probe after filing a case under the NDPS Act. A search of Ishtiyak led to the recovery of another packet containing heroin, taking the total seizure to 2.613 kg. The accused has been placed under arrest," the spokesman said.

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