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Home / Latest News / J&K Police Announces Rs 15 Lakh For LeT Terrorist Wanted In Cop's Killing

J&K Police Announces Rs 15 Lakh For LeT Terrorist Wanted In Cop's Killing

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district last month. The...

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Daily Excelsior
07:22 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district last month.

The police have put up posters at prominent places in Kashmir, seeking reliable information about Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, who allegedly shot dead head constable Ashiq Hussain at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on July 22.

The law-enforcing agencies have put up photographs of Bhat, 22, taken from CCTV screen grabs after he shot dead the cop in a crowded market area.

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In another incident on July 31, two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam.

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