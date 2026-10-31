J&K Police: A determined war against the drug menace

Abdul Rashid Khan

abdulrashidkhan47@gmail.com

In recent years, the menace of drug addiction and narcotics trafficking has emerged as one of the most serious challenges confronting Kashmiri society. It threatens the health, dignity, and future of our youth, weakens families, and undermines the social fabric of the Valley. In this challenging situation, the sustained efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police against drug dealers, smugglers, habitual offenders, and their wider networks deserve the highest appreciation and public recognition.

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Over the last two years, the J&K Police have intensified their campaign against narcotics trafficking through the registration of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the arrest of alleged offenders, the preventive detention of habitual traffickers, the recovery of contraband substances, and the attachment of properties believed to have been acquired through illicit drug proceeds.

Action against the financial foundations of drug trafficking is particularly significant. During 2024, properties valued at Rs. 12 crore and linked to drug smuggling were attached, while properties worth Rs. 70 crore were attached in 2025. A total of 274 alleged drug kingpins and 1,400 smugglers were arrested in 2024 and 2025, respectively. During 2025, 1,000 cases under the NDPS Act were registered. During 2026, 3,257 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered, and 4,000 persons have been arrested. A total of 288 properties worth Rs. 138 crore are reportedly to have been attached. During 2026, the total quantity of narcotics seized reportedly stood at 1,431 kg, including 23.29 kg of heroin.

Such action reflects a broader strategy of disrupting trafficking networks and pursuing the proceeds of crime rather than allowing drug-related wealth to remain beyond the reach of the law.

The campaign must be viewed not merely as a law-and-order operation but as a mission to safeguard the next generation. Every drug consignment intercepted, every trafficking network disrupted, and every illegally acquired asset lawfully attached represents an important step towards protecting our youth from addiction, exploitation, and a future blighted by narcotics.

The commitment shown by Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, who work under demanding circumstances to identify suppliers, trace their conduits, and bring offenders before the law, is worthy of public appreciation. Their efforts become even more meaningful when enforcement is accompanied by community cooperation, public awareness, effective prosecution, and accessible rehabilitation for those suffering from addiction.

The recovery of individuals suffering from addiction is not merely a clinical event; it is a social process that depends critically on the compassion, acceptance, and active support of the community into which a recovering individual must be reintegrated.

The success of an investigating agency does not depend solely on the seizure of contraband substances, the collection of evidence, and the arrest of offenders. It also lies in the successful conclusion of cases resulting in convictions. A remarkable achievement of the police is that they have secured convictions in 170 cases during 2026.

The personal interest and continued guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in the campaign against drugs deserve recognition. He has personally led several awareness rallies in Srinagar and Jammu, serving as an effective measure to counter drug abuse. This has undoubtedly been a commendable achievement in this regard.

The participation of people from all walks of life is the need of the hour for the effective implementation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) and the realisation of the goal of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir through the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

Strong leadership, effective coordination among law enforcement agencies, and sustained administrative attention are essential to confronting a problem that affects virtually every section of society.

The fight against drugs cannot be left to the police alone. Parents, teachers, religious and community leaders, educational institutions, civil society organisations, and responsible citizens must join hands with the administration. Families should be encouraged to seek assistance for those affected by substance abuse, while young people should be provided with opportunities in education, sports, employment, and constructive community engagement.

Civil society organisations, such as GCC, in coordination with GMC and SKIMS Bemina, made some efforts to raise awareness about drug abuse during 2024-25. However, much more is expected from civil society, particularly GCC, which should take up this issue as a priority.

While the institutional framework of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, under the strong leadership of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, has yielded measurable and desirable results, the full potential of the Abhiyan can be realised only through the active and sustained involvement of civil society, particularly through the moral influence and community reach of religious institutions and social organisations.

The campaign against narcotics in Jammu and Kashmir is, above all, a campaign for the future of Kashmir. The determined efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, supported by the administration and guided by the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, provide an important foundation for this struggle.

The people of Kashmir have every reason to support a sustained, impartial, and lawful campaign against drug traffickers. The ultimate measure of its success will be a generation of young Kashmiris able to live with health, dignity, opportunity, and hope.

Saving our youth from drugs is not simply a policing objective; it is a moral, social, and national responsibility. The resolve must remain firm, the action consistent, and the commitment unwavering until the menace of narcotics is decisively curtailed.

Since the Government, under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, is doing commendable work in combating this menace, it is the moral duty of all concerned to support these efforts and become part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

(The author is former IPS Officer)