J&K players shine in World Speedball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir players Sayam Kashyap and Aadrit Gupta secured fourth position in the Junior Men’s Doubles event at the 37th World Speedball Championship held in Egypt.

Representing India, Sayam Kashyap of Jammu Sanskriti School and Aadrit Gupta of GD Goenka Public School put up an impressive performance in the international competition, which witnessed participation from over 15 countries.

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Meanwhile, Indian team coach and international player Sunny Nanda secured fifth position in the Senior Speed Solo event with an impressive score of 240 shots in two minutes.

The Indian contingent comprised four players. Following their return, the J&K Sports Speedball Association accorded a warm welcome to the players and coach Sunny Nanda and congratulated them on their achievements.

Ritika Trehan, BJP leader, also congratulated the team, while the Principal and management of Jammu Sanskriti School lauded Sayam Kashyap’s international performance.

Coach Sunny Nanda said the competition was tough, with players from different countries showcasing high standards of performance. He further informed that the Indian players have been selected for the Poland International Open Championship, scheduled to be held from January 25 to 30, 2027.

The Association expressed confidence that the achievements would inspire young players and help promote Speedball in Jammu and Kashmir.