J&K plans medicinal, Aromatic Plants Mission: CSIR-IIIM

Lavender harvesting season begins at Banoora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 4: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Director Dr. Zabeer Ahmed today said J&K is formulating a dedicated Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Mission to promote the cultivation, processing and value addition of high-value crops

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Dr. Ahmed made the announcement during his visit to CSIR-IIIM's Field Station at Banoora in Pulwama, where he inaugurated a Lavender Harvesting Mela

Speaking on the occasion, he said the proposed mission is being formulated under the guidance of the Chief Secretary and aims to harness J&K's rich biodiversity to expand the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants while creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Describing the Banoora Field Station as the hub of medicinal and aromatic plants in J&K, Dr. Ahmed said the farm has evolved into a centre for research, technology validation, demonstration, training and large-scale dissemination of medicinal and aromatic crops suited to the agro-climatic conditions of the region.

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He said the station promotes an integrated ecosystem encompassing the production of quality planting material, scientific cultivation practices, post-harvest technologies, essential oil distillation, value addition and entrepreneurship development.

"Lavender is one of the major crops being cultivated here, primarily for the benefit of farmers. Demonstration plots have been established to encourage the adoption of the crop, while various initiatives under CSIR, including the Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission, are supporting its expansion," he said.

The Director said the farm is also cultivating around 15 species of medicinal plants for demonstration purposes and has expanded its floriculture activities to diversify income opportunities for farmers.

He said CSIR-IIIM is promoting integrated farming by training growers in beekeeping alongside floriculture and aromatic crop cultivation, enabling them to enhance productivity and generate additional income through apiculture.

Dr. Ahmed said the institute has trained more than 5,000 farmers to diversify from conventional cropping systems to climate-resilient, high-value medicinal and aromatic crops through scientific interventions, demonstration plots and the dissemination of improved cultivation technologies.

He said the Banoora Field Station has also emerged as an incubation platform for agri-startups and rural enterprises by providing technical mentoring, business incubation, hands-on training and market linkages for entrepreneurs engaged in essential oil production, herbal extracts, nutraceuticals and other value-added products.