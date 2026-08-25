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Home / Latest News / J&K People Must Stand On Own Feet, Not Keep ‘Begging’ From Delhi: Farooq Abdullah

J&K People Must Stand On Own Feet, Not Keep ‘Begging’ From Delhi: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir should strive for self-reliance instead of seeking economic concessions from the Centre, asserting that demands for self-respect and continued dependence on Delhi “cannot...

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Daily Excelsior
08:40 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 25: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir should strive for self-reliance instead of seeking economic concessions from the Centre, asserting that demands for self-respect and continued dependence on Delhi “cannot go together”.

“For how long will you remain enslaved? At some point we have to stand on our own feet. When will you stand up? How long will you keep begging from Delhi? You want (restoration of) (Article) 370, yet you beg. These two things cannot go together,” Abdullah told reporters here when asked about the hike in power tariff.

The three-time chief minister said if the people of J-K wanted self-respect, they should first strive "to stand on their own feet".

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Asked about increasing incidents of crime against women, Abdullah attributed them to people having "drifted from the word of God".

"Be it a Muslim, a Hindu, or a Sikh. We have distanced ourselves from faith, and this is the result of that. Had we remained close to faith, these things would not have happened. We are Muslims only in name, not in our actions. And the same is the case with everyone else," he said.

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