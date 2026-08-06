J&K people have rejected Aug 5 decision: Farooq

NC, Cong, PDP, others protest, observe ‘Black Day’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Aug 5: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah described August 5, 2019 as one of the darkest days in India's democratic history, saying the decisions taken on that day stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its constitutional guarantees, political identity and Statehood.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

Talking to media-persons at Srinagar, Farooq said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the August 5 decisions from the very first day and continue to stand firmly against what he termed unilateral and unconstitutional measures. He asserted that the National Conference would continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the restoration of the constitutional guarantees, democratic rights and full-fledged Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Farooq said that the party continues to promote proxy political formations to divide the people's mandate and weaken their collective voice. Referring to the 2014 Assembly elections, he said the National Conference had warned that the PDP's alliance with the BJP would prove detrimental to Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately culminating in the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, various political organizations including J&K National Conference, Congress, People's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (M) held strong protest demonstrations at various places across the JKUT, demanding restoration of Statehood to the Jammu and Kashmir and observed August 5 as ‘black day’.

National Conference held protest marches in New Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu and all district headquarters against the unilateral decisions of August 5, 2019.

In Srinagar, a heavy deployment of police and security forces prevented the National Conference's protest march from proceeding towards Lal Chowk. Several senior party leaders were also placed under house arrest and prevented from reaching the party headquarters to participate in the protest.

The protest rally, led by JKNC general secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar, was attended by senior party leaders, legislators, office-bearers, and workers.

Among those present were Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmad Dar, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir, Advisor to the Party president and MLA Chanapora Mushtaq Guroo, Political Advisor to Omar Abdullah Mudassir Shahmiri, MLAs Ahsan Pardesi, Dr Sajad Shafi, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Javed Mirchal, Javed Riyaz Bedar, Imran Nabi Dar, Sara Hayat Shah, Women's Wing Provincial resident Sabiya Qadri and several other party leaders.

In New Delhi, National Conference members of Parliament including Ch Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, Shammi Oberoi joined leaders of the INDIA bloc in protesting against the August 5, 2019 decisions within the Parliament complex and demanded the restoration of Statehood and the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Similar protest demonstrations were also held across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of district party presidents, demanding the restoration of the people's rights.

The National Conference led by Provincial head, Rattan Lal Gupta held protest march in Jammu to mark the seventh anniversary of the unilateral decisions of August 5, 2019.

The march commenced from Party office, Jammu and culminated at Raghunath Bazaar, passing through various parts of Jammu city. Senior party leader, former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmad and Babu Rampal former minister and Central Zone president besides several other senior leaders also participated in the protest march.

Senior leaders Bimla Luthra, Bushan Lal Bhat, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Tejinder Pal Singh, Rajni Devi, Pardeep Bali, Ayub Malik and others also joined.

Congress Party also held a strong protest-demonstration in Jammu City and all other districts of Jammu region to seek restoration of full statehood alongwith safeguards for land, jobs and natural resources to mark August 5 as black day.

A strong protest demonstration was held outside party office Shaheedi Chowk Jammu to express anger over the undemocratic and arbitrary abrogation of special status and disbanding and downgrading of historical state into UT on this day in 2019 and demanded restoration of full Statehood, alongwith constitutional guarantees and safeguards for land, jobs and natural resources .

The protest was organized by DCC Jammu Urban and Jammu Rural and led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla alongwith former Minister Mula Ram, Ch Lal Singh Ex-MP, DCC president Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney (Ex-Minister), DCC president Jammu Rural, Neeraj Kundan, Ved Mahajan I/C HQ, GM Saroori (Former Minister), Ex-Legislators Th. Balbir Singh, Raman Battoo and Ch. Gharu Ram, Treasurer Rajnish Sharma, Ex- DCC presidents Hari Singh Chib and Manmohan Singh besides others.

The protestors wearing black badges raised slogans against the BJP Govt for downgrading the historical state and abrogation of special status, protections of land and jobs to the people of J&K. They carried placards demanding restoration of full Statehood and rights over land, jobs and natural resources of J&K State.

At Udhampur, DCC president Sumit Magotra led the protest while at Rajpura in Samba, DCC chief Sanjeeev Sharma. Former Minister Yash Pal Kundal and working president Babbal Gupta were also present.

Similar protests were held at Srinagar and other districts headquarters in Kashmir by the Congress Party.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) today held peaceful protests across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu, to mark the seventh anniversary of the events of August 5, 2019 and to reiterate its demand for the restoration of the constitutional and political status that existed prior to this day.

In Jammu, the protest was led by Rajinder Manhas, general secretary, PDP and Varinder Singh Sonu, spokesperson and District president, Jammu Urban. The protest demonstrators marched towards the National Highway. The police attempted to stop the march, leading to a brief scuffle between some protesters and police personnel.

The senior leaders who participated in the protest included- KK Sharma, Aditya Gupta, Sukhwinder Singh, CS Saini; Ranbir Singh Manga, Chuni Chaudhary; Harmesh Singh Salathia; R K. Pardesi; Parveen Akhter and others.

Apni Party led by Manjit Singh also held similar protest in Jammu. The protests were also held in various districts of the region.

MLA Muzaffar Khan led a protest in Rajouri, demanding immediate restoration of Statehood to the Jammu and Kashmir.

CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami (MLA) has called for scrapping of special status of J&K and termed it as an assault on people's rights and dignity.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Tarigami, said what happened on August 5, 2019, was a systematic assault on the relationship between the Union of India and Jammu and Kashmir. Seven years later, the sweeping crackdown on political activities and democratic expressions continue. Ironically, this is being projected as one of the BJP government's biggest achievements.

Despite all claims, the fact remains that the rights of the people have been muzzled by downgrading and dividing the historic state and the blatant refusal of restoration of Statehood. Misleading the country by a false propaganda of forced silence remains the essence of the narrative of BJP.

People's Democratic Front (PDF) observed "Black Day" by holding a peaceful protest at Khansahib in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The protest was held at the party office after police did not allow the programme to be conducted at the Sub-Divisional office. Hundreds of party workers and supporters participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders described August 5 as a "Black Day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, was carried out unconstitutionally. They maintained that the special constitutional provisions had been granted to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir through Parliament and should be restored.

Mission Statehood led by Sunil Dimple also held protest at Jammu and observe August 5 as Black Day. He strongly demanded restoration of Statehood and all the rights back to J&K including Article 370.