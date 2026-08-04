Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K | PDD Places 88 AEs Of Electrical Wing As Incharge AEEs, Transfers 142 AEEs

J&K | PDD Places 88 AEs Of Electrical Wing As Incharge AEEs, Transfers 142 AEEs

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 88 Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Incharge AEs of the Electrical Wing as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs). Consequently, 142 incharge Assistant Executive...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:51 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 88 Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Incharge AEs of the Electrical Wing as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs).

Consequently, 142 incharge Assistant Executive Engineers have been transferred and posted in different divisions of the Department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra