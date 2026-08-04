J&K | PDD Places 88 AEs Of Electrical Wing As Incharge AEEs, Transfers 142 AEEs
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 88 Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Incharge AEs of the Electrical Wing as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs). Consequently, 142 incharge Assistant Executive...
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 88 Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Incharge AEs of the Electrical Wing as Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs).
Consequently, 142 incharge Assistant Executive Engineers have been transferred and posted in different divisions of the Department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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