J&K PDD Places 53 JEs As Incharge AEs
JAMMU, Jul 24: The Power Development Department (PDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 53 Junior Engineers (JEs) of the electrical wing as incharge Assistant Engineers (AEs). Consequently, the Department also ordered the transfer and...
JAMMU, Jul 24: The Power Development Department (PDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 53 Junior Engineers (JEs) of the electrical wing as incharge Assistant Engineers (AEs).
Consequently, the Department also ordered the transfer and posting of 74 AEs in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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