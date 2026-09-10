J&K PDD Assigns Addl Charges To 9 Incharge XENs, One SE
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Power Development Department (PDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to nine Incharge Executive Engineers (XENs) and one Superintending Engineer (SE) in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here.........
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Power Development Department (PDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to nine Incharge Executive Engineers (XENs) and one Superintending Engineer (SE) in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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