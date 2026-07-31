J&K PCI Colleges Association seeks Govt intervention on pharmacy edu issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: J&K PCI Colleges Association has sought urgent Government intervention to address what it termed as regulatory lapses and policy shortcomings affecting pharmacy education in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club Jammu, Association president Sushil Sudan raised three key demands aimed at safeguarding the interests of pharmacy institutions and students.

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Sushil Sudan demanded that the authority for conducting examinations of pharmacy courses be vested with the J&K State Pharmacy Council instead of the J&K State Nursing Council. It maintained that the existing arrangement is contrary to the provisions of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, and said the State Pharmacy Council has already expressed its readiness to conduct examinations.

The Association also called for removal of the domicile requirement for admissions to nursing and pharmacy courses, stating that the existing policy adversely affects the children of Government employees, including personnel serving in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF and BSF, who remain connected with J&K but lack domicile status.

Another major demand was exemption of Diploma in Pharmacy (D Pharmacy) admissions from the JKBOPEE counselling process. The Association proposed that admissions to PCI-approved D Pharmacy institutions should be conducted directly in accordance with the norms and guidelines of the Pharmacy Council of India, saying the move would ensure timely admissions, optimum utilization of seats and reduced financial burden on students.

Urging the Government to address the issues at the earliest, Sushil Sudan said the reforms were essential for strengthening pharmacy education in the Union Territory.

Others present at the press conference included Dr Vinod Chopra (general secretary), Sajad Ahmad Bhat (vice president), Mukhtar, Qayoom Yousuf, Nazir Ahmad, Adil Mushtaq and Rajeshwar Verma.