J&K PCI College Association seeks reforms in pharmacy education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: J&K PCI College Association today raised concerns over regulatory and policy issues affecting pharmacy education in the Union Territory and called upon the Government to take immediate steps to address the concerns of pharmacy institutions and students.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club Jammu, Association president Sushil Sudan highlighted key issues which, according to the Association, require urgent intervention. The Association demanded that the responsibility for conducting examinations for pharmacy courses be transferred to the J&K State Pharmacy Council from the J&K State Nursing Council.

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It maintained that the existing arrangement is contrary to the provisions of Section 12 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, under which the examining authority should be the State Pharmacy Council. Sudan said the Pharmacy Council has already submitted representations to the Government and has conveyed its readiness to conduct the examinations.

Another major issue raised was the domicile requirement for admissions to pharmacy and nursing courses. The Association said students from Leh and Ladakh have been unable to pursue higher education in Jammu and Kashmir after the reorganization of the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. It argued that the restriction has compelled many students to seek admission in distant states, leading to additional financial and social hardships.

The Association also sought relaxation of the domicile condition for children of Central Government employees, including personnel serving in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces, who are posted in or connected with J&K. It said these students are ineligible for admission to pharmacy and nursing courses and described the restriction as inconsistent with the objective of ensuring equal educational opportunities.

Sudan urged the Government to consider the Association’s demands and take early corrective measures in the interest of pharmacy education and students.

Among those present were Gourav Raina, Aman Modi, Sidharth Gupta, Pranav Sharma, Sukhpreet Singh, Dr Duraiswamy Basvan, Abdul Rashid Malik and Dr Bilal Ahmed Zargar.