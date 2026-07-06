J&K Para athlete embarks on 7,000-km drive

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Indian para taekwondo athlete Chandeep Singh from Jammu and Kashmir is set to embark on an ambitious road journey of over 7,000 kilometres from Jammu to Kanyakumari and back, aiming to create a world record while spreading awareness about inclusion and accessible mobility for persons with disabilities.

The expedition will commence on July 6 from AM Hyundai, Gangyal, Jammu, at 11 am in the presence of Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Jammu Jasmeet Singh, Transport Commissioner and representatives of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).

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Calling the expedition a dream, a personal challenge and a mission to inspire others, Chandeep said the journey is meant to demonstrate that disabilities should never become a barrier to achieving one's goals.

“I am truly grateful to Hyundai Motor India for believing in me and supporting this journey through the Samarth initiative. The specially modified Hyundai CRETA has given me the confidence to take on this challenge. It is proof that with the right support, technology and determination, anything is possible,” he said.

Chandeep said Hyundai’s Samarth initiative is working towards creating a more inclusive and barrier-free society by promoting equal opportunities and better accessibility for persons with disabilities. He added that he was proud to be associated with a movement encouraging people to focus on ability rather than disability.

During the cross-country journey, Chandeep will interact with media, local communities and various stakeholders to raise awareness about accessible mobility and social inclusion. He expressed hope that the campaign would inspire people across the country to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with confidence. The athlete expects to complete the journey by July 25 or 26, following which he plans to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.