J&K pair Naman, Saksham clinch AITA U-16 doubles title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Jammu and Kashmir’s Naman and Saksham clinched the doubles title in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Talent Series Under-16 Boys Tennis Tournament being held at MA Stadium Tennis Courts here.

The J&K duo defeated compatriots Piyush and Vinamr by 4-2, 4-1 in the final to emerge champions. In the semifinals, Naman and Saksham defeated Prithvi and Khushansh by 4-0, 4-0, while Piyush and Vinamr overcame Himanshu and Manjot by 4-2, 4-2.

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In the doubles quarterfinals, Naman and Saksham advanced after Agamdeep of Punjab and Parth of J&K conceded a walkover. Khushansh and Prithvi defeated Mrinaal by 4-0, 4-0, while Himanshu and Manjot overcame Aiyansh and Laksh. Piyush and Vinamr defeated Aarav and Ayank by 4-2, 2-4 (10-5).

In the singles quarterfinals, Samar Singh of Punjab defeated Saksham by 4-3 (3), 2-4, 4-2, while Agamdeep beat Vinamr 4-1, 4-1. Naman defeated Ayank 4-0, 4-1. In the semifinals, Mayank of J&K defeated Samar Singh 4-2, 4-3 (4), while Naman beat Agamdeep 4-1, 4-0 to enter the final.

The tournament is being conducted under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association, with players from J&K and other states participating.