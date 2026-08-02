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Home / Latest News / J&K | Overground Worker Held In Baramulla

J&K | Overground Worker Held In Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Security forces have arrested a suspected overground worker of terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday. Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended by a...

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Daily Excelsior
11:26 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Security forces have arrested a suspected overground worker of terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces at a mobile vehicle check point established at Goriwan in Sheeri area of Baramulla around midnight, the officials said.

Security forces recovered one pistol, one magazine with 10 live rounds (9mm) and a mobile phone from his possession, they said, adding a case has been registered. (Agencies)

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