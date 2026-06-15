J&K-Origin IAS Officer Abid Rashid Gets Additional Charge In Chandigarh

JAMMU, Jun 15: Jammu and Kashmir-born IAS officer Syed Abid Rashid Shah has been given the additional charge of Chandigarh's Health and Medical Education Department on a temporary basis. The arrangement will remain in place until the return of the officer currently holding the post.

A 2012-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Abid is serving as Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Chandigarh Administration, and is also the Managing Director of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). He has been assigned the additional responsibility to ensure the smooth functioning of the Health and Medical Education Department during the absence of the regular incumbent. Abid was relieved from Jammu and Kashmir in February this year after being posted to Chandigarh and will continue to discharge his existing duties along with the new assignment until further orders.