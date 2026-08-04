SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday announced that the J&K Open Golf Tournament (PGTI) will now be organised as an annual event, describing golf tourism as a key pillar of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism promotion strategy and saying the government also plans to establish a Golf Academy to nurture young talent in the Union Territory.

Addressing participants during the ceremonial inauguration and tee-off of the J&K Open 2026 (PGTI) at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), Srinagar, CM Omar Abdullah said the government intends to make the tournament a permanent fixture on India's golfing calendar.

"This tournament is an important milestone in putting Kashmir, particularly Royal Springs Golf Course, back on India's golf map. Our endeavour is to make it an annual tournament, not a one-off. We also aim to increase the prize money and participation in the coming years and ensure it remains a regular feature for at least the next five years," he said.

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Highlighting the importance of golf tourism, the Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir is already witnessing the beginning of a new trend where golfers are flying into Srinagar for long weekends dedicated entirely to the sport.

"Golf tourism is an important part of our overall tourism promotion efforts. We have already started seeing people flying into Srinagar for a long weekend of golf, and this is exactly what we want to promote further," he said.

Omar Abdullah also announced that the government is planning to establish a Golf Academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train young players from an early age.

"Our boys and girls have talent but they lack exposure. If more tournaments are organised and proper training facilities are created, our youth will be able to represent the country at the highest level," he said.

Referring to recent sporting achievements, the Chief Minister congratulated Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi on his selection to India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series and also praised the recent international success of a local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

Speaking about cricket infrastructure, Omar Abdullah said the BCCI has proposed two international-standard cricket stadiums in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the government is keen to see the projects completed so the Union Territory can host IPL and international matches in future.

The Chief Minister stressed that golf courses should not be viewed merely as profit-generating assets but as important drivers of tourism and the local economy.

"People who come here to play golf also stay in hotels and houseboats, hire taxis, shop for handicrafts and contribute to the local economy. The benefits extend far beyond the golf course itself," he said.

Recalling Kashmir's rich golfing legacy, Omar Abdullah said the Valley had once hosted some of the country's biggest golf tournaments and expressed confidence that sustained efforts would restore Jammu and Kashmir as one of India's premier golf destinations. (JKNS)