J&K Open Fencing Cup concludes in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: The J&K Open Foil/Sabre Fencing Cup (Men & Women) concluded at the Indoor Fencing Hall, M. Stadium, Jammu, with enthusiastic participation from fencers across Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states.

Organized by the J&K Fencing Association (JKFA) in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan Mission of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the one-day championship featured competitions in Under-12, Under-14, Under-17, Under-20, and Senior categories for both men and women.

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More than 150 fencers from across the Union Territory, along with participants from Punjab and Delhi, took part in the tournament, showcasing their skills, discipline, and sportsmanship.

The valedictory function was attended by Bashir Ahmed, Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu, J&K Sports Council, as the chief guest, while Ajay Gupta, Manager, K.K. Hakoo Hockey Stadium, was the guest of honour. The dignitaries distributed medals, trophies, and certificates among the winners and appreciated the efforts of organizers in promoting fencing.

A medical aid facility provided by City Clinic and Diagnostics Centre remained available throughout the event to ensure the safety of participants and officials.