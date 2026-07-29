J&K Open 2026: Top Golfers Set To Tee Off At Srinagar’s Royal Springs

New Delhi/ Srinagar, July 29: Srinagar is set to tee off a major golfing spectacle as the fifth edition of the J&K Open, sanctioned by the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), gets underway at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course from August 4 to 7.

The tournament, jointly organised by Jammu & Kashmir Tourism department and the DP World PGTI, will see some of India’s top professional golfers and foreign players battle it out on the challenging Srinagar course, adding another high-profile chapter to J&K’s growing sporting and golf tourism landscape.

The total prize purse for the event has been raised from INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore.

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The J&K Open 2026 is supported by Event Title Partner J&K Tourism and Host Venue Royal Springs Golf Course.

The tournament is also supported by DP World PGTI’s Umbrella Partner and global smart logistics provider DP World alongside Tour Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Campa, Air India Maharaja Club and Kalyani.

The organisers said the field is set to feature leading Indian professionals including 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, defending champion Shaurya Bhattacharya and Angad Cheema, to name a few.

The tournament will also feature 14 foreign players from nine different countries. The foreign countries being represented at the event include USA, Japan, Czech Republic, Canada and Malaysia, to name a few.

Deputy Director Tourism (Kashmir) Rashid Raina said the Government of J&K is proud to support the J&K Open 2026 golf tournament at the iconic Royal Springs Golf Course, one of India's finest golfing venues.

“The tournament not only reinforces Jammu & Kashmir's reputation as a leading destination for golf tourism but also highlights our commitment to promoting high-quality sporting events that contribute to tourism growth and economic development. We are confident that the championship will attract widespread attention, further elevate the profile of Kashmir on the national sporting calendar and create memorable experiences for players and visitors alike,” he said.

CEO, DP World PGTI, Amandeep Johl, said they are delighted to return to the majestic Royal Springs Golf Course for the J&K Open 2026, a tournament that has become one of the most eagerly awaited stops on our schedule.

He thanked the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and J&K Tourism for their invaluable support in bringing this event back to Srinagar.

“J&K Open 2026 sets the tone for an exciting second half of the season. Jammu & Kashmir has consistently demonstrated its ability to host world-class sporting events, and the Robert Trent Jones II Designed Royal Springs Golf Course provides a championship venue that is admired by players for both its outstanding playing conditions and breathtaking surroundings. We look forward to a highly competitive week that will showcase India's leading golfing talent while further strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's position as one of India's premier golf destinations,” Johl said.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism’s initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course Srinagar, Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley) and Gulmarg Golf Club. These courses provide a mesmerizing experience to golfers.

The Royal Springs Golf Course is ranked among the most beautiful courses in Asia. The course designed by Robert Trent Jones II has taken full advantage of the undulating foot spurs of the Zabarwan Mountains that descend onto the shores of the famed Dal Lake. The 6445 metres course at a par of 72, offers a challenge to all levels of players. The course designer has crafted out of the natural setting a combination of aesthetic delight and golfing pleasure.