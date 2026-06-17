J&K | Op Sheruwali Enters 26th Day In Rajouri Forests As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Search

Rajouri, Jun 17: Operation Sheruwali entered its 26th day on Wednesday in the dense Dorimal forests of the Gambhir Mughlan area in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, making it one of the region's longest ongoing counter-terror operations in recent years.

Security forces have intensified search and cordon operations across the challenging forest terrain. The operation is being carried out in the rugged and densely forested hills of Dorimal, where steep slopes, rocky mountains and thick vegetation continue to pose significant challenges for troops on the ground.

Despite the difficult conditions, security personnel remain on high alert and are conducting extensive searches across the forest belt to track any suspicious movement. Surveillance and area domination measures are also continuing as part of the operation.

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Operation Sheruwali is a large-scale multi-agency counter-terrorism mission launched in late May to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be hiding in the rugged mountainous terrain of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector.

The prolonged operation underlines the determination of security forces to maintain peace and security in the border district of Rajouri.

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers.

The injured personnel were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment.

Officials said the Kalal sector is a sensitive stretch along the LoC where troops regularly conduct patrols to maintain operational vigilance and prevent infiltration attempts. The condition of the injured personnel is being closely monitored, while authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the blast. (Agencies)