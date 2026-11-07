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Home / Latest News / J&K Notifies Private Universities Rules, CM Omar Says Move To Boost Higher Education

J&K Notifies Private Universities Rules, CM Omar Says Move To Boost Higher Education

Jammu, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union Territory, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah describing...

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Daily Excelsior
12:22 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Nov 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union Territory, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah describing the move as a significant step towards strengthening the higher education sector and expanding opportunities for the youth.

The rules provide for streamlined approval procedures, 25 percent reservation for J&K domiciles in admissions and employment, effective regulatory oversight and stringent penalties for violations, with a focus on transparency, accountability and academic standards, the Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Congratulating Minister for Education Shamim Fidrous on the notification, Abdullah said the move marked a significant step towards facilitating the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union Territory.

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He said the new framework would facilitate institutional investment, expand educational and employment opportunities for local youth, and promote excellence in teaching, research and innovation.

The chief minister said the initiative would encourage the establishment of institutions across disciplines, including STEM, medicine, law, business studies and liberal arts, while advancing the government's objective of making quality higher education accessible to students within J&K and developing the region as a competitive destination for higher learning and research.

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