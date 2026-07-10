J&K Notifies New Parking Rules, Makes Cashless Payment Mandatory

SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Parking Rules, 2026, introducing a comprehensive parking management system across all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees.

The new rules make cashless payment of parking fees and violation charges mandatory, provide for wheel-clamping of vehicles for non-payment, and require Urban Local Bodies to prepare scientific parking management plans within six months.

A Central Parking Management System will be introduced to enable digital parking through mobile apps, SMS and the National Common Mobility Card, while all parking fee collections will be routed through an escrow account to ensure transparency and prevent revenue leakage.

Advertisement

See Notification Click Here....