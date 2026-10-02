J&K Notifies Compressed Bio-Gas Policy 2026 To Boost Clean Energy, Waste-To-Wealth
JAMMU, Oct 2: In a major step towards clean energy, circular economy and turning waste into wealth, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Policy 2026. The policy follows approval by the Council...
JAMMU, Oct 2: In a major step towards clean energy, circular economy and turning waste into wealth, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Policy 2026.
The policy follows approval by the Council of Ministers and provides a comprehensive framework for converting organic waste into clean fuel and high-quality bio-fertilisers.
According to the government, the policy provides for capital expenditure support, subsidised land leases, Single Window clearances, feedstock aggregation and market linkages for bio-manure.
The initiative will strengthen waste management, support farmers, attract green investment and generate rural employment and livelihood opportunities across the CBG value chain.
Chief Minister has congratulated Minister for Science & Technology Satish Sharma and the Department on notifying this landmark policy for sustainable energy development in J&K.