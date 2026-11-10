JK NOPRUF seeks pension relief for ReT teachers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: The J&K National Old Pension Restoration United Front (JK NOPRUF) has sought extension of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) benefits to eligible Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before December 24, 2009.

The demand was raised during a meeting between a JK NOPRUF delegation and Finance Minister Javid Ahmed Dar where the delegation submitted a memorandum outlining seven demands concerning pension benefits, promotions and transfer policies.

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Headed by UT General Secretary Sakoon Manir, the delegation sought extension of Government Order No. 305-F of 2026 to eligible ReT teachers and urged the Government to forward pending eligible OPS cases to the Finance Department for consideration and approval.

It also sought regular Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) to ensure timely promotion of eligible teachers to the post of Master and a separate, transparent transfer policy for ReT teachers.

Other demands included a suitable transfer policy for reserved-category and PM Package employees serving in Kashmir, early resolution of pending intra-district transfer cases of PM Package employees and creation of a separate Education Zone for Tehsil Kahra in Doda district, a demand pending for nearly seven years.

Manir urged the Finance Minister to personally intervene, saying pension security, timely promotions and fair transfer policies were legitimate employee entitlements.

The delegation expressed hope that the demands would receive due consideration and be addressed within a stipulated timeframe.

The delegation included Binny Tandon, Provincial President, NOPRUF Kashmir; Sudesh Kumar, District Organiser, NOPRUF Doda; and Faiz Ahmed, District Advisor, NOPRUF Doda.