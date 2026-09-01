J&K NHM employees issue Sept 5 ultimatum to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: The UT Level Joint Coordination Committee of National Health Mission (NHM) employees has issued a final ultimatum to the J&K Government till September 5, warning of a UT-wide strike across J&K if concrete and meaningful action is not taken on their long-pending demands.

The committee, however, clarified that no formal strike call has been announced yet and that the date, duration and modalities of any agitation will be decided and formally announced on or after September 5.

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The ultimatum was issued at a virtual meeting of the UT Level Joint Coordination Committee held on August 30, attended by representatives from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, including the president of NTEP (RNTCP) and other core members.

The NHM employees are pressing for a comprehensive job policy, salary revision, timely release of salaries and retirement benefits for employees who have already retired as well as those nearing retirement.

The employees said these demands had remained unresolved despite repeated representations and assurances from the Government.

The committee said NHM employees had consistently raised their concerns through "democratic and peaceful means", but no tangible or satisfactory outcome had emerged.

It said the continued delay had caused "serious disappointment and concern" among employees across J&K.

The committee had earlier observed a two-day strike in April 2026, following which the Health Minister had assured them of appropriate action on their grievances.

Their concerns were again highlighted by the Kashmir NHM Association at a press conference in July 2026.

"However, despite the assurances and repeated representations, no tangible or satisfactory outcome has been witnessed so far from the Government or the concerned authorities," the committee said.

During the August 30 meeting, the committee unanimously resolved to give the Government and concerned authorities a final ultimatum up to September 5, 2026, to initiate concrete action on what it described as the "genuine, legitimate and long-pending demands" of NHM employees.

It said that failure to receive a satisfactory response by the deadline would leave it with no option but to call a UT-level strike across J&K "as a last resort".