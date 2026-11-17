Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The leading digital channel of J&K ‘JK News Today’ celebrated 10 years in the field of digital journalism today with CM Omar Abdullah saying that veteran journalists Dr. Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi “live news”.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah as chief guest with his recorded message and by joining live virtually from New Delhi whereas Deputy CM, Surinder Choudhary, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo and Advisor to CM, Nasir Aslam Wani marked the celebrations as special guests.

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Business tycoon and chairman of Mushtaq Group of Hotels, Mushtaq Chaya was also present along with MLAs from across the party line, bureaucrats, Police officers, members of trade associations, businessmen and others.

In his message, CM Omar Abdullah said, “The opening of channels has become children’s game but those channels fade away within a year or so. JK News Today celebrating its 10 years in the field of digital journalism marks credibility and integrity in the field.”

Congratulating the channel for completing 10 years, Omar Abdullah said, “I hope this channel will continue like this for the next 30 years.”

The programme started with welcome address by Editor-in-Chief of ‘JK News Today’, Dr. Arun Joshi.

“Binoo Joshi launched this channel in 2016, and I joined her in late 2020. There were struggles all around, and today we once again find ourselves on the threshold of a struggle to tell the truth,” Dr. Joshi said adding: “Today, we are able to celebrate this occasion only because of our commitment to tell the truth against all odds. The audience knows what kind of pressures are at play, yet we remain determined to pursue our path. We hope for a media policy that helps sustain our mission in a world where fiction is often presented as fact.”

The Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, in his address, praised ‘JK News Today’ for its role in journalism and standing tall against all odds but not compromising on ethics.

The Minister for Health, Medical Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Itoo was all praise for Dr. Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi for achieving the feat of completing 10 years in the field of digital journalism.

Advisor to CM, Nasir Aslam Wani said, “Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi personified the ultimate credibility of journalism.”

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana praised ‘JK News Today’ and Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi for their commitment to journalism.

Congratulating ‘JK News Today’ for celebrating 10 years, MLA Nagrota, Devyani Rana said, “I have learnt a lot from Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi and when I went for studies outside India, my father Devender Singh Rana took me to the house of Joshis for their guidance.”

In her concluding remarks, ‘JK News Today’ founder and Editor, Binoo Joshi thanked all the guests for joining them in celebrating 10 years of ‘JK News Today’.