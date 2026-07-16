J&K neglected in expansion of ESIC Medical, Dental Colleges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: The Indian Dental Association (IDA), Jammu Branch, has expressed disappointment over the continued neglect of J&K during expansion of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical and Dental institutions across the country.

Dr. Vibha Raina, Honorary Secretary, IDA, Jammu Branch, said the people of J&K were eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new ESIC Medical and Dental College, which would have enabled admission of a fresh batch of MBBS and BDS students for the session 2026 through NEET.

Advertisement

"However, J&K has once again omitted from the recent plans to sanction medical and dental college of ESIC while it has been sanctioned in all the neighbouring states," she further said.

Dr. Raina said that according to official data, there are currently 20 active ESIC Medical institutes across India with one more recently sanctioned in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

"Shockingly, J&K has received zero allocation for any ESIC Medical or Dental institution while the States like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Rajasthan are beneficiaries of this expansion," she said.

The IDA Jammu Branch highlighted that the ESIC has recently approved 10 new Medical Colleges as part of the national push to expand medical education and this aligns with the Prime Minister's announcement aiming for 75,000 new medical seats nationwide.

"Despite these ambitious national goals, the complete absence of any ESIC medical or dental college in Jammu raises serious questions," she maintained.