J&K Must Build New Exporters, Expand Global Market Access To Achieve 2030 Export Goal: CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Jun 29: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called for creating a new generation of exporters while strengthening existing ones, saying Jammu and Kashmir must diversify its export base to meet the target of doubling exports by 2030.

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Buyer-Seller Meet 2026 at SKICC, Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said the event has brought together foreign buyers, domestic exporters, artisans, manufacturers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), creating fresh opportunities for local products to access international markets.

The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has a rich tradition of exports, particularly through its handicrafts and tourism sector, but changing circumstances have made it essential to explore organised global markets. He said the government is committed to enabling more local entrepreneurs, artisans and rural producers to become exporters.

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Highlighting the region’s export potential, Omar Abdullah said nearly 98 per cent of J&K’s exports currently originate from only four districts, stressing the need to expand export activity across all districts. He also noted that buyers from nearly 15 countries are participating in the event, offering valuable exposure to international market demand.

The Chief Minister announced the “Know Your Artisan” initiative to connect global buyers directly with craftsmen and showcase the heritage behind J&K’s handmade products. He also stressed the need to simplify export procedures and establish a dry port so that exports from Jammu and Kashmir are officially registered within the Union Territory.

Expressing confidence that the two-day International Buyer-Seller Meet will strengthen trade ties and generate new business opportunities, Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting Jammu and Kashmir’s products in global markets. (KNC)