J&K Mountaineering Association elects district body

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 24: Imtiyaz Latief Itoo of Banihal has been unanimously elected as the President of District Mountaineering Association, Ramban in an election meeting held at Banihal today, as per statement. Aarif Muzzafar, an experienced and a popular trekker was elected as General Secretary of the Association. Whereas Ghulam Rasool Padder was unanimously elected as Vice President, Mukhtar Ahmad and Danish Iqbal, both avid trekkers were elected as Joint Secretary and Treasurer of the district association.

Seven members of the Executive body which included Umair Rather, Mohd Asaf, Naveed Ahmad, Murfat Ara, Rehina Iqbal, Bazla Mushtaq & Touseef Ahmad were also unanimously elected.

Whereas Syed Abdul Mohsin, Joint Secretary (K) of Mountaineering Association of J&K, was the Observer, Dilsad Ahmad as the Returning Officer of the election, as per the statement.