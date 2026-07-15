J&K mandates Aadhaar for de-addiction treatment benefits

Move aims to curb misuse of psychotropic medicines

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 14: In a major policy decision aimed at tightening the monitoring of psychotropic medicines and bringing greater transparency and accountability to de-addiction services, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for beneficiaries seeking treatment, counseling, rehabilitation services and regulated dispensation of psychotropic medicines through the Drug De-addiction Registry Portal (DDRP) operating under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD).

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The notification, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department under Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, will come into force from the date of its publication in the official gazette.

The Government said Aadhaar-based identity verification would ensure that beneficiaries receive services in a seamless manner, eliminate the need for multiple identity documents, simplify administrative procedures, improve transparency and efficiency, and strengthen regulation of psychotropic drug dispensation through the DDRP-a digital platform used to monitor the dispensation of psychotropic and opioid-substitution drugs.

The department noted that expenditure on the scheme is met from the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, making Aadhaar authentication necessary for establishing the identity of beneficiaries receiving Government-funded services.

The notification covers beneficiaries availing de-addiction treatment, counseling, medicines, rehabilitation services and regulated dispensation of psychotropic medicines under the DDRP. Every individual seeking benefits under the scheme will now have to undergo Aadhaar authentication or furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number. Those who have not yet been assigned Aadhaar must first apply for enrolment before availing the benefits. In the case of children, Aadhaar enrolment can only be undertaken with the consent of a parent or legal guardian.

Recognising that many beneficiaries may not yet possess Aadhaar, the Government has simultaneously directed the State Drug Controller Office to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment and updation by coordinating with UIDAI Registrars, establishing enrolment centres at convenient locations or itself becoming a Registrar wherever required so that no eligible beneficiary faces inconvenience.

The notification provides a detailed framework for beneficiaries below 18 years of age who have not yet been allotted Aadhaar. Such beneficiaries must produce the Aadhaar enrolment acknowledgement containing the Enrolment ID along with any one of several prescribed documents establishing age or identity.

These include birth certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, Indian Passport, Class 10 or Class 12 certificate or marks statement issued by a recognised Education Board, certificate issued by the person-in-charge, Superintendent, Child Welfare Officer or Probation Officer in respect of children housed in Child Care Institutions under the Juvenile Justice Act.

For foreign nationals, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card, Tibetan Refugee Registration Certificate, Nepal/Bhutan passport, or Indian visa with foreign passport/Long-Term Visa, as applicable, documents establishing relationship with parents or legal guardians, including ration card, domicile certificate, caste certificate, Government-issued medical or insurance identity card, legal guardianship documents issued by competent courts or authorities, or any other document specified by the department.

For beneficiaries aged 18 years and above without Aadhaar, the notification requires production of the Aadhaar enrolment acknowledgement along with any one of the documents carrying the beneficiary's photograph including Voter Identity Card, ration card, domicile or caste certificate issued by an Executive Magistrate or Tehsildar or above, Government-issued medical or insurance identity card, Indian Passport, Class 10 or Class 12 certificate, Government employee or pensioner identity card, disability certificate or UDID Card, Driving Licence, certificate issued by Child Care Institutions wherever applicable, OCI Card, Tibetan Refugee Registration Certificate, Nepal/Bhutan passport or Indian visa with foreign passport for foreign nationals and legal guardianship documents wherever applicable.

To ensure uninterrupted delivery of services, the Government has prescribed a comprehensive fallback mechanism whenever biometric authentication fails due to poor fingerprint or facial recognition. The notification provides that alternative biometric authentication must first be attempted, OTP-based authentication should be offered wherever feasible and where biometric and OTP authentication are not possible, identity may be established through offline verification of Aadhaar Secure QR Code.

One of the most significant safeguards incorporated in the notification is that no child shall be denied treatment or benefits under the scheme merely because Aadhaar authentication fails or Aadhaar has not yet been issued. Instead, authorities have been directed to verify the child's identity and relationship with parents or legal guardians through the prescribed alternative documents. Separate records of such beneficiaries must be maintained and subjected to periodic review and audit by the State Drug Controller Office.