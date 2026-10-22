J&K | Man Held For Pasting Anti-National Posters

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Police arrested a man for allegedly pasting anti-national and provocative posters at a public place in Handwara police district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Thursday.

During the investigation into the appearance of anti-national posters in Handwara, police uncovered the involvement of overground workers (OGWs) and other individuals in the conspiracy, the officials said.

One suspect has been arrested while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the case, they said.

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"Investigation is in progress to ascertain the complete network and establish the individual roles of all those connected with the offence," the officials added. (AGENCIES)