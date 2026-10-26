J&K making headlines for its thriving start-ups: LG

*Interacts with participants of Yuva Sangam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today interacted with participants of Yuva Sangam from various educational institutions of Maharashtra, led by IIT Mumbai at Lok Bhavan. The Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of collaboration, mentorship and national integration in shaping India's future.

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Addressing the students, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that transformative ideas are rarely the result of individual effort alone. He highlighted how meaningful innovation emerges when talented individuals, mentors and institutions come together in a shared ecosystem of trust, support and cooperation.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the true spirit of Yuva Sangam lies in fostering connections among young people from diverse regions and backgrounds. He noted that individual talent achieves its greatest potential when it interacts with other talents, exchanges ideas and works collectively to solve real-world challenges. Stressing the importance of mentorship, he encouraged students to transform innovative ideas into practical solutions that benefit society.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative has strengthened cultural, educational and social bonds among states and Union Territories by promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people engagement. He said Yuva Sangam as a significant platform for carrying forward this spirit among the youth through its focus on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the rich civilisational heritage of both Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir and said that interactions between students of the two institutions contribute to a deeper appreciation of India's shared cultural legacy. He also encouraged the visiting students to share their experiences of a rapidly changing Jammu Kashmir, which today offers new opportunities in sectors such as tourism, start-ups, agriculture, handicrafts, technology and education.

The Lieutenant Governor said Jammu Kashmir is undergoing a remarkable transformation, shedding its past to emerge as a vibrant, progressive, and aspirational region driven by entrepreneurship, education, and cultural revival.

"Gone are the days of shutdowns and stone-pelting. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is making headlines for its thriving startups, with schools, colleges, and businesses operating seamlessly throughout the year.

Today, there are immense possibilities for progress in every sector including tourism, start-ups, agriculture, handicrafts, technology, and education. Thousands of young entrepreneurs from Jammu Kashmir are writing new stories of achievement. Srinagar and Jammu have developed dynamic theatrical, musical, and artistic environments and art exhibitions and cultural events now find a natural home in the region. I would like you to carry back with you this picture of a changing Jammu Kashmir and tell your families and friends what you saw, experienced and learned here," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted emerging global challenges, including artificial intelligence, climate change and misinformation. He said the future would belong to societies built on trust, cooperation and youthful energy. He urged the participants to remain connected beyond the programme, use their knowledge for social good and serve as ambassadors of national unity. He also encouraged the educational institutions to develop long-term academic partnerships that would strengthen both institutions and contribute to nation-building.

"Partnership is essential in science and technology. Use your knowledge and skills to find solutions to society's real problems. Consider yourselves ambassadors of national unity, so that every young person can become a bridge-builder who connects society," the Lieutenant Governor said.

During the interactive session with students from Maharashtra and NIT Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor called for sustainable development and the responsible use of technology for the greater good of humanity.

"Every technological breakthrough brings both immense benefits and disruption. Technology lacks morality and cannot distinguish right from wrong on its own; therefore, human control over Artificial Intelligence is essential. Our youth must lead this digital transformation while safeguarding the nation's heritage and democratic principles," he said.

He also highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Government of India and the UT Administration toward empowering the youth of J&K and promoting unexplored tourism destinations across the Union Territory.

Through structured interactions, institutional visits, cultural engagements and experiential learning opportunities, Yuva Sangam Phase-VII aims to foster mutual understanding, enhance appreciation of India's rich diversity, and nurture young ambassadors of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Govind Jaiswal, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Wing Commander Mansi Sunger (R) Deputy Registrar, IIT Mumbai; Pramila Sasalekar, Senior Assistant Registrar; Hima Anaredy, Lead Outreach and Training; Sunil Kumar Singh, Assistant Registrar; Dharmendra Chaurasia, Senior Technical Officer; Apurva Kondgekar, Programme Coordinator, Riya Shinde, Administrative Assistant, IIT Mumbai; faculty and students of NIT Srinagar were present.