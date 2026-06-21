J&K Lok Bhavan celebrates West Bengal Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Jammu Kashmir Lok Bhavan today hosted the cultural evening to mark the West Bengal Foundation Day. The event brought together officials, security personnel, students and the people of West Bengal currently living in J&K UT.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of West Bengal on the occasion. He prayed for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of West Bengal.

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"West Bengal is a vibrant expression of Indian culture. Its folk arts, musical traditions and festivals symbolize social harmony and cultural richness. West Bengal's unparalleled contributions to literature, art, music and science, have offered a fresh perspective to society. The region has served not only as a hub of political awakening but also as a major center of spiritual and cultural consciousness," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the freedom fighters and great revolutionaries from West Bengal.

"West Bengal's contribution to India's freedom struggle and nation-building has been truly glorious. This land has always been a focal point for patriotism, social awakening and ideological leadership", he said.

"It has been home to great luminaries and historic icons such as Maharshi Sri Aurobindo, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda, Swami Prabhupada, Khudiram Bose, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Mahasweta Devi, who gave a new direction to our spiritual and national consciousness. May the state continue to scale new heights of growth and development," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor recalled the pivotal role of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in spearheading the movement for the complete integration of Jammu Kashmir.

"Building upon the foundation of national unity that Dr. Mookerjee strengthened through his historic struggle, Jammu Kashmir is today advancing on a new path of development and prosperity. I salute his indomitable courage, patriotism and dedication to the motherland," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to draw inspiration from such monumental personalities and contribute toward building a strong, prosperous and Viksit Bharat.