J&K Lok Bhavan celebrates Foundation Day of Uttarakhand

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu Kashmir Lok Bhavan today celebrated 26th Foundation Day of Uttarakhand. Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand. He said that the day celebrates the rich cultural, spiritual and civilisational heritage of the State.

Paying homage to the former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Lieutenant Governor recalled his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment that led to the creation of Uttarakhand. He noted that Vajpayee understood the long-standing aspirations of the people of the hill region and transformed them into reality.

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Describing Uttarakhand as "Devbhoomi", the Lieutenant Governor said that the State embodies India's spiritual consciousness through the grandeur of the Himalayas, the sacred flow of the Ganga and the rich traditions of faith and devotion. Referring to the revered shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, he said the pilgrimage of faith represents India's cultural continuity and civilisational values.

"In the caves of the Himalayas, our sages and seers kindled the light of knowledge. On its peaks, the tradition of austerity flourished, and in its valleys flowed the streams of devotion, compassion, and humanity. The Ganga and Yamuna flowing from Gangotri and Yamunotri, Badrinath dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and Kedarnath, the sacred abode of Lord Shiva, all are invaluable symbols of our faith, our cultural continuity, and our civilisational identity," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the Ganga is not merely a river but a symbol of India's cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and life-giving values. He urged the younger generation to recognise the importance of preserving the purity and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, describing it as both an environmental and moral responsibility.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's inclusive spiritual heritage, the Lieutenant Governor said Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Meetha Reetha Sahib and the Mindrolling Monastery are symbols of harmony, coexistence and mutual respect among diverse faiths. He observed that the State's fairs and festivals reflect the vibrancy of its cultural life and folk traditions.

"The proclamation of our ancient Vedic tradition is 'Ekam sad vipra bahudha vadanti', truth is one and the wise describe it in many ways. I believe that this diversity of Uttarakhand tells us that India's strength lies in the coexistence, mutual respect, and harmony of its diverse faiths. This is the distinctive character of our cultural heritage," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded Uttarakhand's contribution to literature, art, music and national service. Describing the State as both "Devbhoomi" and "Veerbhoomi", he expressed gratitude to the armed forces, veterans and families of brave soldiers from the region who have served the nation with distinction.

"In the field of painting, the Garhwal style, which developed in the seventeenth century, and the contribution of its great artists are invaluable chapters of our artistic heritage. In the world of music, Uttarakhand's folk songs are extremely popular both in India and abroad. It is our responsibility to make these traditions part of the creativity, innovation, and life of the new generation," he said.

Commending the developmental progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted historic transformation in connectivity, education, healthcare, digital infrastructure and local economic activities such as homestays, organic farming, handicrafts, tourism and start-ups.

"Just as the Ganga and Yamuna, emerging from the soil of Uttarakhand, connect many regions and nourish India's public life, in the same way the cultural consciousness of "Devbhoomi" binds the entire nation in a thread of emotional unity," the Lieutenant Governor said.