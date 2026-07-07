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Home / Latest News / JK LG Sinha asks Doda admin to ensure immediate relief for flash flood-affected families

JK LG Sinha asks Doda admin to ensure immediate relief for flash flood-affected families

SRINAGAR: (Jul 7) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed authorities in Doda to ensure immediate relief and assistance to families affected by flash floods triggered by cloudburst. "Spoke with the DC, Doda to assess the situation...

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Daily Excelsior
03:34 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR: (Jul 7) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed authorities in Doda to ensure immediate relief and assistance to families affected by flash floods triggered by cloudburst.

"Spoke with the DC, Doda to assess the situation following the cloudburst in the Thathri region. While several houses and shops have suffered damage, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported," the LG said on X.

Sinha said he has directed the DC to ensure immediate relief and assistance to the affected families and expedite restoration work, including the clearance of NH-244

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