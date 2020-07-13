J&K LG e-inaugurates 15 important infrastructural project of SED

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated 15 infrastructural projects related to School Education Department (SED), and called for doubling of efforts to bring the much needed educational reforms in the Union Territory (UT).

An official spokesman said that LG on Monday e-inaugurated 15 important infrastructural projects of the SED. He said the Lt Governor called for doubling of efforts for bringing educational reforms in J&K to achieve a comprehensive development in the sector.

He stressed upon prioritizing the development of infrastructure for educational even in far flung areas of the UT, and called upon all the stakeholders to initiate necessary measures to play a decisive role in enhancing the education scenario across J&K with special focus on increasing the female literacy rate. (AGENCIES)