LG Manoj Sinha Prorogues J&K Legislative Assembly

Srinagar, Oct 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday issued an order to prorogue the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which met for its Autumn session in September.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 18 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby prorogue the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly," a bulletin issued by Assembly Secretary M K Pandita read.

The Assembly met for a 10-day Autumn session from September 21 to September 30, during which the House passed a resolution calling upon the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

It is now likely to meet for the Budget session in Jammu next year.

Prorogue is a technical term that means to temporarily stop the work of a legislative body without completely dissolving it.