J&K Legislative Assembly Constitutes Departmental Promotion Committee For Staff Promotions

JAMMU, Jul 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has constituted a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to examine and recommend promotions of officers and officials in accordance with the applicable service recruitment rules and government instructions.

According to Order No. 358-JK (LA) of 2026, dated July 16, 2026, the committee has been established with the approval of the competent authority and will function under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

As per the order, the committee comprises a representative of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs along with senior officers of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, including Additional Secretary Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Secretary Prithvi Raj, Accounts Officer Sanjay Koul, Under Secretary Shabir Ahmad Wani, PRO to the Hon’ble Speaker Iqbal Gul Wani, and Assistant Director (S) Syed Ahmad Wani as members.

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The order states that the committee has been entrusted with scrutinizing and examining the eligibility of officers and officials for functional as well as non-functional (in-situ) promotions in accordance with the prescribed recruitment rules and government guidelines.

The committee will also make recommendations for promotions strictly as per the applicable rules and subject to the approval of the competent authority.

In addition, the panel has been tasked with recommending the regularization and confirmation of placement promotions, along with the release of the appropriate grade in favour of those officers and officials who were placed against higher posts on February 24, 2025.

The order has been issued by the order of the Hon’ble Speaker and signed by Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandit. Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the Chairman of the Committee, all committee members, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action. (KNC)