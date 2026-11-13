JK Lecturer Forum’s delegation calls on Education Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: A delegation of the JK Lecturer Forum/Government Teachers Forum, led by its president Vijay Kumar today called on Education Minister Shamim Firdous and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting several long-pending demands of the lecturer community.

During the meeting, the delegation sought immediate regularisation of In-charge (I/C) Lecturers promoted in 2019, along with the release of their pending charge allowances and other admissible financial benefits.

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The forum pointed out that several lecturers promoted in 2019 were still awaiting regularisation despite having rendered years of continuous service.

It urged the Minister to issue necessary directions for resolving the matter without further delay.

Another major demand raised by the delegation pertained to the transfer of employees nearing retirement to their respective home stations.

The forum maintained that lecturers approaching retirement should be given an opportunity to serve the remaining period of their careers near their places of residence and urged the Government to adopt a compassionate transfer policy in this regard.

The delegation also highlighted the hardships being faced by lecturers posted in hard-zone areas.

It stated that many employees had been serving in such areas for the last two years or more, while no Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) had been conducted since 2023.

Seeking relief for these employees, the forum demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound transfer policy to ensure equal opportunities and justice to all.

The Education Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that the genuine demands raised by the forum would be examined sympathetically and efforts would be made to address them at the earliest.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Minister for giving them a patient hearing and hoped for early redressal of the issues concerning the lecturer community.

Those who accompanied the president included Rakesh Kumar, Kuljeet Singh, Mohan Lal Sharma, Fiaz Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Shiv Dev Singh and Rafia Ahmed.