J&K Launches Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5 For Pensioners To Ease Annual Verification
JAMMU, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has rolled out the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, running from November 1st to November 30th, 2026, to streamline the mandatory annual submission of life certificates for pensioners and family...
JAMMU, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has rolled out the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, running from November 1st to November 30th, 2026, to streamline the mandatory annual submission of life certificates for pensioners and family pensioners.
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