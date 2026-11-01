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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Launches Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5 For Pensioners To Ease Annual Verification

J&K Launches Digital Life Certificate Campaign 5 For Pensioners To Ease Annual Verification

JAMMU, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has rolled out the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, running from November 1st to November 30th, 2026, to streamline the mandatory annual submission of life certificates for pensioners and family...

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Daily Excelsior
10:41 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has rolled out the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, running from November 1st to November 30th, 2026, to streamline the mandatory annual submission of life certificates for pensioners and family pensioners.

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