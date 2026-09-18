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J&K, Ladakh High Court Sets Up Resident Office In New Delhi

JAMMU, Sept 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sanctioned the establishment of its Resident Office in New Delhi to coordinate matters with the Supreme Court and various Central Government departments and institutions.   ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:00 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sanctioned the establishment of its Resident Office in New Delhi to coordinate matters with the Supreme Court and various Central Government departments and institutions.

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