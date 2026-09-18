J&K, Ladakh High Court Sets Up Resident Office In New Delhi
JAMMU, Sept 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sanctioned the establishment of its Resident Office in New Delhi to coordinate matters with the Supreme Court and various Central Government departments and institutions. ...
JAMMU, Sept 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sanctioned the establishment of its Resident Office in New Delhi to coordinate matters with the Supreme Court and various Central Government departments and institutions.
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