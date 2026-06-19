J&K High Court Directs Staff To Participate In International Yoga Day Event On June 21

Srinagar, Jun 19: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed all Gazetted and Non-Gazetted employees of its Main Wing at Srinagar to participate in the International Yoga Day programme scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

According to an order issued by the Office of the Registrar General, Srinagar, under Order No. 946 of 2026/RG dated June 19, 2026 a copy of which lies with news agency JKNS, all staff members have been instructed to attend the event at 08:00 AM sharp.

The order stated that participation in the International Yoga Day programme is mandatory for employees of the Main Wing of the High Court at Srinagar.

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The directions have been issued by the Registrar General through the Assistant Registrar (Administration), the order reads.