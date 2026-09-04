J&K Kurash team leaves for Sub-Junior C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The Sub-Junior Kurash Championship 2026 is scheduled to be held at Guru Nanak University, Ludhiana, Punjab, from September 4 to 7. Ahead of the event, the Amateur Kurash Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised a gathering with the participating sub-junior players and extended best wishes to the team.

General Secretary Rajneesh Gupta, Joint Secretary Tapasvi Mahajan and Technical Director Rameshwar Jamwal were present on the occasion. The dignitaries motivated the young athletes and encouraged them to perform with dedication and discipline. Sports items were also distributed among the players as a gesture of support. The association expressed confidence that the young players would deliver a strong performance and make Jammu and Kashmir proud at the championship.