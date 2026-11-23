Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The J&K Junior Softball team will depart for Bathinda, Punjab, on November 23 to participate in the 44th Junior National Softball Championship, scheduled to be held from November 24 to 28.

As per a handout issued, the J&K Sports Council organized a 21-day coaching camp for the team from November 2 to 22 at GGM Science College. The camp focused on physical conditioning, technical and tactical training, match practice and mental preparation under the supervision of experienced coaches.

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The handout stated that the preparatory camp helped players improve their fitness, coordination, confidence and team spirit ahead of the national-level competition. The team will aim to put up a strong performance and bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir at the championship.