J&K Judicial Academy Holds Day-33 Training For Civil Judges, Judicial Officers In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jul 18: Under the patronage of Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy, Sanjeev Kumar and guidance of Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Chairman, Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy, the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy today conducted Day-33 of academic sessions of the Pre-Appointment Induction Training Programme for Trainee Civil Judges (Junior Division), Batch-2026, along with a Continuing Judicial Education Programme for the Judicial Officers of Batch-2020 at the J&K Judicial Academy, Mominabad, Srinagar.

The morning sessions were conducted by Justice Rajesh Bindal, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, on "Technology in the Administration of Justice" and "Artificial Intelligence for Judges."

Addressing the participants, Justice Rajesh Bindal highlighted the indispensable role of technology in strengthening an efficient, transparent and accessible justice delivery system. He underscored the judiciary's progressive transition towards digital and paperless courts through practical demonstrations of technological platforms such as the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), Electronic Supreme Court Reports (eSCR) and the Bhashini application.

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Justice Rajesh Bindal familiarized the participants with their utility in judicial functioning, legal research and access to justice.

During the session on Artificial Intelligence, he explained the concept of Artificial Intelligence and demonstrated its applications in legal research, judgment support, drafting, summarization and transcription. He emphasised that AI is only an enabling tool and can never substitute the independent application of judicial mind.

Justice Rajesh Bindal urged the judicial officers to embrace technology responsibly and ethically while ensuring that the ultimate responsibility for judicial decision-making always rests with the Judge.

The afternoon sessions were conducted by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee, J&K Judicial Academy.

Addressing both the Judicial Officers of Batch-2020 and the Trainee Civil Judges (Junior Division), Batch-2026, Justice Rahul Bharti emphasized that the essence of the judicial profession lies in continuous learning, intellectual discipline and unwavering seriousness towards one's judicial responsibilities.

Drawing from his own journey at the Bar and the invaluable lessons learnt under his senior, Justice Rahul Bharti observed that every judicial officer must cultivate the habit of constant study of law, legal history, jurisprudence and evolving judicial precedents. He stressed that every matter brought before a court deserves careful and conscious application of mind, observing that no judicial proceeding is truly "uncontested" if examined with the vigilance, sensitivity and responsibility expected of a Judge.

Referring to judgment writing as one of the most significant responsibilities of a Judge, Justice Rahul Bharti encouraged the participants to develop clarity of thought, analytical reasoning and precision in judicial writing. He urged the participants to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, humility and accountability throughout their judicial careers.

Earlier, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, Naseer Ahmad Dar briefly highlighted the significance of the day's academic programme in strengthening the judicial competence through deliberations on technology, artificial intelligence, judgment writing besides decrees and orders.

The programme remained highly interactive throughout the day, during which the participants actively engaged with the Resource Persons, seeking guidance on various practical and contemporary issues relating to judicial administration, technological advancements and judicial decision-making. The deliberations provided valuable insights and further enriched the learning experience of both the serving Judicial Officers and the newly inducted Civil Judges (Junior Division).