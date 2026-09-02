J&K Jr Roll Ball team bags bronze at NZ C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: The Jammu & Kashmir Junior Roll Ball team (Boys and Girls) shone brightly at the 2nd North Zone Junior Roll Ball Championship 2026, securing the overall third position and winning bronze medals in the championship held at Dehradun.

Uttar Pradesh emerged as the overall winner, while J&K players impressed with their performances. Qurat Ul Ain, Shahzadi Eleeza, Meera Verma and Arushma Mir were recognised as excellent performers. Qurat Ul Ain was declared the best scorer of the tournament and was awarded a bicycle by the organisers.

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Following their return, the team was felicitated by the Roll Ball Association of J&K. The players and their parents expressed gratitude to the J&K Sports Council and the Association for their continued support and encouragement in providing opportunities to showcase their talent at the national level.

The J&K Under-11 Mini Boys Team also participated in the championship. It was their first appearance at the national level, and the Association appreciated their performance and exposure. The teams were led by chief coach Ashraf Dijoo, assisted by Manvijay Singh, Suresh Kumar and Sameer Gupta.

The girls' team comprised Qurat Ul Ain (Captain), Arushma Mir, Shahzadi Eleeza, Areeba Mir, Meera Verma, Dhwani Nanda and Alizaa, while the boys' team included Agrim, Bhavyansh, Medhansh, Ahamdeep, Yogeshwar, Tanish Kumar, Rasiq Khan, Zehraan, Omaik Bhagabadi, Anas Yaseen, Aneef and Sunandan.