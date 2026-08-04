J&K Joins League Of Fully Literate States Under ULLAS Scheme

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir has joined the league of fully literate states and union territories under the Centre's ULLAS scheme.

Jammu and Kashmir is the largest population region to achieve this target, he said.

"UT of Jammu Kashmir proudly joins the league of Fully Literate States/UTs under the ULLAS scheme of Government of India," Sinha said in a post on X.

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"With 99.09% success, it stands tall as the largest population region to achieve this milestone. Congratulations to our teachers, administrators and every stakeholder who made this possible. Let us always remember that education is the truest force of empowerment and our collective responsibility is to keep advancing this mission," he added.

ULLAS- Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy. It aims to empower those aged 15 and above who missed formal schooling.

So far nine States and UTs had declared themselves as fully literate under ULLAS. They are: Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. J&K is the 10th.

J&K is the State/UT having the largest population among States/ UTs declared so far.